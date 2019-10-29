Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
UAW Local 163 Hall
450 Merriman Rd.
Westland, MI
Curt D. Johnson

Curt D. Johnson Obituary
Curt D. Johnson

Flat Rock - Curt D. Johnson October 26, 2019. Age 69 of Flat Rock.

Beloved husband of Denise Marie Pantele.

Loving father of Erica Campbell and Ryan Glaser. Stepfather of Angela Kerr and Amanda Kerr.

Dearest grandfather of Sabrina Shaw, Cameron Kerr and Arianna Jones.

Preceded in death by his parents Carl and Irene and brothers Gary and Glen.

Celebration of Life, Saturday, November 2, 2019, 1:00 PM-4:00 PM, UAW Local 163 Hall, 450 Merriman Rd., Westland. www.molnarfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
