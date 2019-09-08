Services
Cynthia Kay (Comer) Morris


1962 - 2019
Cynthia Kay (Comer) Morris Obituary
Cynthia Kay Morris (Comer)

Redford - Cynthia Kay Morris (Comer) lost her battle with cancer and passed away September 4. She was born January 27, 1962. Daughter of late Stanley, dear mother Helga Morris. She leaves behind her loving husband Brad Comer, Mother of Samantha and Vikki (Donny), proud grandmother of Salina, Donny, Alyssa, Krista, and Lanie. Loving sister of Diane, Becky, Vikki and late Rita. Dear sister-in-law of Starr, Dawn and April. Loving Aunt of many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Memorial to follow at a later date.



