|
|
Cynthia Santilli Davey
Detroit - Cynthia Santilli Davey, 65, born May 27, 1954, in Detroit, MI, passed away April 1, 2020 in Macomb, MI surrounded by her husband and daughters after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Cindy is survived by her mother, Barbara and predeceased by her father, Anthony Santilli. Survived by her siblings Cheri (Rich), Anthony (Lynn), Lisa (Ken) and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She is also survived by her beloved husband, Nelson H. Davey Jr. Dear mother of Rebecca Nevedal (Joseph) and Rachel Kramer (Marcus) both of Clinton Township, Nelson R. (Kelly) Davey of Mt. Clemens and Donna Davey-Lewis of West Palm Beach, Florida. Cherished grandmother of Kristin, Tyler, Hailey, Mason, Reid, Emerson, Alyssa and Landon. Cindy grew up in St. Clair Shores until her family moved to Sterling Heights in 1972. She had an impressive career beginning as a banquet waitress who, over the years, worked her way up to VP of Sales for a global company. She enjoyed telling stories of the behind the scenes things she got to do while working with various zoos and museums. She was most proud of her family, and more specifically, her grandchildren! Cindy was only retired for a short time but made the most of it. She met the love of her life, Nelson Davey, and got to spend a significant of time on the water with her husband, kids and grandkids. She loved her dogs and doing any sort of craft her family roped her in to! Cindy had a positive impact on all lives she touched. She is gone too soon and will be missed by so many. A memorial celebration will be held on a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020