Cynthia Theisen
Cynthia Theisen

Belleville - Cynthia Ann Theisen (née Derry), age 59, of Zebulon, NC (formerly of Belleville, MI), October 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Jonathan. Loving mother of Nicole (Ron) Gregory, Lucas Roberts, and Lyndsey (Tommy) Franctz. Proud grandmother of four. Visitation Thursday, October 15, 4 - 8 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak (4 blocks E. of Woodward). Funeral service Friday, 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home. For full obituary and to share a memory: www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
