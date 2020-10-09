Cynthia Theisen
Belleville - Cynthia Ann Theisen (née Derry), age 59, of Zebulon, NC (formerly of Belleville, MI), October 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Jonathan. Loving mother of Nicole (Ron) Gregory, Lucas Roberts, and Lyndsey (Tommy) Franctz. Proud grandmother of four. Visitation Thursday, October 15, 4 - 8 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak (4 blocks E. of Woodward). Funeral service Friday, 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home. For full obituary and to share a memory: www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
