Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for D. Rebold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

D. Craig Rebold

Obituary Condolences Flowers

D. Craig Rebold Obituary
D. Craig Rebold

- - Age 89, April 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Ruth Rebold for 60 years. Dear father of Maribeth Krehbiel and Pamela (Daniel) Pitts. Cherished grandfather of Eryn, Gillian, Reagan, and Elizabeth. Brother of the late Joyce (the late Leon) Boyajan. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Memorial Service at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Saturday May 18th, 3pm. Friends may visit beginning at 2pm. Memorials appreciated to Little Traverse Bay Humane Society, 1300 W. Conway Rd., Harbor Springs, MI 49740.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirecotrs.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now