D. Craig Rebold
- - Age 89, April 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Ruth Rebold for 60 years. Dear father of Maribeth Krehbiel and Pamela (Daniel) Pitts. Cherished grandfather of Eryn, Gillian, Reagan, and Elizabeth. Brother of the late Joyce (the late Leon) Boyajan. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Memorial Service at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Saturday May 18th, 3pm. Friends may visit beginning at 2pm. Memorials appreciated to Little Traverse Bay Humane Society, 1300 W. Conway Rd., Harbor Springs, MI 49740.
Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirecotrs.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019