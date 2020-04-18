|
D. Wayne Snyder
- - Passed away on April 16, 2020 at the age of 81. Wayne was a loving husband, soul mate, and best friend to the late Paula C. Snyder. He was a devoted father of Christina Bradford (Bob), Kimber Ghareeb (Gary), and Timothy Snyder (Kelly); beloved Grandfather (Pops) of Bobby Bradford (Melissa), Amber Bradford, Hanna Bradford, Adam Ghareeb, Zachary Ghareeb, Ethan Snyder and Jonah Snyder; Great Grandfather of Camron Bradford, Dallas Bradford, Xavier Ulanski, and Ariannah Ulanski. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Paula C. Snyder, oldest son Douglas W. Snyder, his parents, Robert and Edna Snyder, and brother Robert. A private family ceremony will be held, which will be webcasted, you can find the link on the Tribute Wall on Wayne's obituary at ajdesmond.com. A memorial where all are welcome will be held at a later date to keep loved ones safe and healthy at this time. He will be greatly missed, but we all take comfort in knowing that he is reunited with Paula. Contributions in his memory may be made to the or Michigan Humane Society.
