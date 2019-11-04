Resources
Carleton - Hale, Daisy Lee, age 84 of Carleton, originally from Pruden, TN. Beloved wife of the late James Austin Hale for 55 years. Loving mother of Joseph Michael (Theresa) Hale and Thomas Bradley Hale. Dearest Mamaw to Erika Lee Hale and Joshua Thomas Hale. Great grandmother of Juliette Kay. Retired from Monroe County Courthouse. Devout member of Woodhaven Baptist Church. Visitation will be held in honor of Daisy at the Ridge Chapel Martenson Family of Funeral Homes on Tuesday November 5, 2019 from 2:00pm until 8:00pm. A service will be held the following day November 6, 2019 at 12:00pm at Woodhaven Baptist Church with a procession to Oak Ridge Cemetery to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodhaven Baptist Church.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
