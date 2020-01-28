Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
1800 W. Maple Rd
Birmingham, MI

Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
1800 W. Maple Rd
Birmingham, MI

Dale F. Girdler Obituary
Dale F. Girdler

- - January 27, 2020. Loving husband of Mary Lou for 60 years. Dear father of Dan (Julia), Eric (Candice) and Greg (Cathy). Grandfather of Dan, Alec, Joe, Grace, Tom, Graham and Charlotte. Family will receive friends Friday 4-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Service Saturday 11 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial tributes to Children's Village of Oakland County Foundation, Bldg. 63W, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, MI 48341.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
