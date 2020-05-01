|
|
Dale Henig
Comins - Dale M. Henig, age 69 of Comins, Michigan, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Dale was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 12, 1952 to John and Irene (Dean) Henig. He worked for Chrysler Mound Road Plant in Warren, Michigan. He had enjoyed umpiring children's sports and coaching Little League in Warren. Dale moved to Comins, Michigan from Warren following his retirement 13 years ago. He served as a Trustee on the Clinton Township Board, and was an active member of the Comins Eagles. He also was active with the Oscoda County Council on Aging, and the Steiner Museum. Dale played Santa Claus for the Comins Eagles and also at the Steiner Museum. He collected sports memorabilia, coins and stamps as a hobby. Dale is survived by his brothers: Edward Henig of Comins, MI; and Joseph (Kay) Henig of Emmett, MI; his uncle Paul (Louise) Henig, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Johnny.In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Steiner Museum, Fairview, Michigan.These arrangements were handled by Lashley Funeral Home, Mio, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 1 to May 2, 2020