Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
VFW Post 4012
438 S. Main Street
Northville, MI
More Obituaries for Dale Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Peter Ross


1948 - 2020
Dale Peter Ross Obituary
Dale Peter Ross

Dale Peter Ross, 71 years old, died January 24, 2020 after an extended struggle following cancer and a stroke. A long-time resident of Plymouth, Michigan, Dale died peacefully at 7:30pm. His son, Philip was at bedside when Dale took his last breath.

Dale was born in Detroit, Michigan, March 30, 1948 to parents Peter and Myrtle (Austin) Ross. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sharlene (Ross) Govier. Upon graduation from high school, Dale was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Viet Nam. Trained in military intelligence, he accompanied patrols into combat.

Some time after Dale's military discharge, he married Loyce Waddel, and they had two sons, Philip and Christopher. The family was active for a while in St. Kenneth Catholic Church, where Dale instructed faith formation classes. He enjoyed spending time with his sons, and encouraged their participation in his indoor and outdoor activities.

Dale always loved the out-of-doors, and fly fishing became his obsession. He was a member of Michigan Fly Fishing Club, Trout Unlimited, taught youth fly fishing classes and enjoyed wading into Michigan rivers/streams. When time prevented Dale from traveling the distance to fish in AuSable River's "holy waters," he joined Multi Lakes Conservation Assn. in Oakland County to experience different shooting disciplines, volunteer his time as range officer and lend a hand at other association events.

Dale is survived by his sons Philip Ross of New Boston and Christopher Ross of Livonia, his grandchildren Haley, Tyler and Claiyr Ross, his sister Sandra (Ross) Saxman of Manistee and six nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020, 2:00pm at Post 4012, 438 S. Main Street, Northville, Michigan.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
