|
|
Dallan Jerome Kaminski
Novi - Dallan Jerome Kaminski, 89, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 at his home in Novi. He was born June 30, 1930 in Detroit, son of the late Joseph and Anna Kaminski and grandson of the late Rose Wypijewski with whom he was raised. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Angela (nee Jozwiak).
Dallan graduated from Sacred Heart Seminary and St. John Major Seminary and worked at Mead Johnson for his entire post-seminarian career. He was an avid golfer, who scored below his age many times and recorded a hole-in-one five times! Dallan and Angie were keen bridge players, an infatuation which he studied and enjoyed his entire adult life. Dallan's love of the arts was evident throughout his life. He volunteered his time as the producer of the St. Bede Players, enthusiastically took up painting and devoted time to writing scripture reflections later in life. Dallan attended Mass daily; his faith, family and friends were his passions.
Dallan is survived by his children Paul Kaminski of Larchmont, New York, Anne (Steve) Erdman of Novi and Marci (Larry) Lehman of Wolverine Lake, and his grandchildren, Joey, Katie and Maddie Erdman and Rosa Sofia and Josephina Kaminski.
Dallan's physical remains will be interred beside Angie's at St. Hugo of the Hills. If Michigan's stay at home order has been lifted, a Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10:30am (rosary at 10:00am) on June 30, 2020 at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Novi. It would have been Dallan's 90th birthday! Memorial contributions may be made in Dallan's honor to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020