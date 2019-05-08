|
Dallas D. Gilbert
Redford Township - On Thursday, May 2, 2019, Dallas D. Gilbert, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away at the age of 81. Dallas was born January 20, 1938 in Glendale, CA to Donald and Kay Gilbert. He graduated from Los Angeles State College and joined the US Army in February, 1960. At Fort Sill, OK he was a crew member of the "Honest John Rocket". He graduated from the 101st Airborne School in September 1960. In 1961 he was chosen Solider of the Year for the 101st Airborne Division Artillery. He came to Michigan for a job with Beecher Peck & Lewis (Mead Corporation) in sales taking up residence in Plymouth and finally Redford Township.
Dallas had a passion for all things football particularly USC, golf, and animals. He loved to make up songs and play along on the banjo or keyboard. But perhaps more than anything else, Dallas was known for his kind heart, forgiving spirit, infectious laugh and joyful nature.
Dallas was preceded in death by his father, Donald, and mother Kay. He is survived by his wife Sarah, his sister Sherry (Jerry) Hester, daughter Paige (Donald) Dickman, and grandchildren Hannah Newell and Cole Dickman, Brother-in-law to Bradford (Robyn) Lyons, Mary Ellen Lyons, John Joseph Lyons, Elizabeth (Chris) Vreede, Uncle to Jessica (Paul) Drdul, Joseph (Stephanie) Lyons, Ann Lyons, Jon Vreede, Nicolas Vreede, and Great Uncle to Matthew, Thomas, Ben and Emma.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 8, 2019