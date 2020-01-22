|
|
Damiano "Don" Vassallo
Clawson - Damiano "Don" Vassallo, of Clawson, died January 20, 2020 at age 68. He was born to parents Bartolomeo and Mary Vassallo on December 26, 1951 in Washington, DC. Survived by his mother Mary Vassallo-Steele; siblings Beverly (Bruce) Vassallo-Hurd and John Vassallo; nephews David (Dianne) Adank and Daniel (Ernesto Barrios) Adank; great-niece Moira Adank; and sister-in-law Kim Vassallo. Preceded in death by his father Bartolomeo Vassallo; and siblings Maria Adank and Philip Vassallo. Memorial visitation 1:00 - 5:00 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Gramer Funeral Home, 705 N. Main Street (Livernois btw. 14 & 15 Mile Rds.), Clawson, MI 48017; (248) 435-9010. www.GramerFuneralHome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020