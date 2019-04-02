|
Dan Robbins
Sylvania, OH - Beloved husband of Estelle Robbins for 73 years. Dear father of Michael Robbins and Larry (Terry) Robbins. Loving grandfather of Sarah (Craig Holland) Robbins, Amy (Peter) Kadens and Adam Robbins. Adoring great-grandfather of Noa Kadens, Asher Kadens, Libby Kadens, Mila Holland and Lev Holland. Devoted brother-in-law of Harvey (Phyllis) Shapiro and Marge Robbins. Brother of the late Jerry Robbins and the late Ilene (the late Mort) Silverman. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. SERVICES WEDNESDAY, 12:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 2, 2019