|
|
Dana Wartell
Bloomfield Hills - Dana Wartell, 62, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of David Zuppke. Cherished mother of Jacob Wartell, Michael Zuppke, and Jacob (Angelica) Zuppke. Loving sister of Douglas Wartell. Devoted daughter of Mary and the late Michael Wartell. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. SERVICES WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY MORNING AT 10:00 A.M. AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019