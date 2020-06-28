Sister Danatha -
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Danatha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Danatha -

A celebration of Sister Danatha's life will be held at a future date at the Felician Sisters Convent at 36800 Schoolcraft Road in Livonia, Michigan. There will be a private burial on Tuesday June 30th, at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Michigan. Memorials can be made to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved