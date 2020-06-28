Sister Danatha -
A celebration of Sister Danatha's life will be held at a future date at the Felician Sisters Convent at 36800 Schoolcraft Road in Livonia, Michigan. There will be a private burial on Tuesday June 30th, at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Michigan. Memorials can be made to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.