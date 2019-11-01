Services
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
(810) 629-9321
Daniel Arthur "Dan" Matakas

Daniel "Dan" Arthur Matakas

Westland - Daniel "Dan" Arthur Matakas - age 82, of Westland, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Monday, November 4, 2019 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Sunday. Dan was born March 13, 1937, the son of Anthony and Germaine (Dietel) Matakas. He retired as a Designer with Ford Motor Company. Dan enjoyed going to casinos and horse racing. He loved swimming and spending time at the lake with his family. Dan was a member of the Michigan Polio Network and the Westland Choir Group. He especially enjoyed spending time with his girlfriend Lucille. He is survived by: his sister, Joan Kohler; and several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dolores Holland. Online tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
