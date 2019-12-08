|
Daniel Booth Marentette
West Palm Beach, FL - Daniel Booth Marentette died peacefully in West Palm Beach on December 7 after a long illness. He was born on October 30, 1943 in Detroit to Margaret Ellen Booth Marentette and Lloyd Reaume Marentette. He was from a prominent family in Grosse Pointe, including his great, great grandfather James E. Scripps, who founded the Detroit News, and his great grandfather, George Booth, who created the Cranbrook Educational Community.
Blithe spirit, bon vivant, chef extraordinaire, loyal friend. Dapper, witty, charming, a consummate gentleman. His career was making his friends laugh and feeding them great meals. He was also an international traveler and sportsman.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2019