Daniel C. Donaldson
Daniel C. Donaldson

Dearborn - Passed away October 22, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Patricia and the late Pat M.. Loving father of Chrissy, Bobby, Jeff and stepfather of Lisa (David) Wood, Ray and Luke. Cherished grandfather of Bri, Emily, Alaina, Becca, Katie and Brooklyn. Dear brother of Joe (Lorie), Jerry (Anita), Elaine Mickelson, and Cathy. Visitation Sunday 1-8 pm at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Miiddlebelt Rd. (S. of Ann Arbor Trail). Funeral Service Monday 2 pm from the Griffin Chapel. Share a " Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
