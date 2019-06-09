|
|
Daniel D. "Danny" Lada
Wolverine Lake - Lada, Daniel D. "Danny" age 65 of Wolverine Lake died June 6, 2019.
Beloved son of the late Raymond and the late Margaret Lada. Dear brother of Marty (Trish) Lada, Steve (Shelia) Lada, Glenn (Mary) Lada and Chris (Colleen) Lada. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Funeral mass from St. William Catholic Church, 531 Common Street Walled Lake, Wednesday, 10 AM (In State 9:30 AM). Friends may visit Lynch & Sons Funeral Home 340 N. Pontiac Trail Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple Rd.) Tuesday 3-9 PM (Vigil Service 7 PM). Memorials to the Michigan Humane Society appreciated. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019