Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vigil
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William Catholic Church
531 Common Street
Walled Lake, MI
Daniel D. "Danny" Lada


Daniel D. "Danny" Lada
Daniel D. "Danny" Lada Obituary
Daniel D. "Danny" Lada

Wolverine Lake - Lada, Daniel D. "Danny" age 65 of Wolverine Lake died June 6, 2019.

Beloved son of the late Raymond and the late Margaret Lada. Dear brother of Marty (Trish) Lada, Steve (Shelia) Lada, Glenn (Mary) Lada and Chris (Colleen) Lada. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Funeral mass from St. William Catholic Church, 531 Common Street Walled Lake, Wednesday, 10 AM (In State 9:30 AM). Friends may visit Lynch & Sons Funeral Home 340 N. Pontiac Trail Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple Rd.) Tuesday 3-9 PM (Vigil Service 7 PM). Memorials to the Michigan Humane Society appreciated. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
