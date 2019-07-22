|
Daniel Edward Ptaszek
Sterling Heights - Passed away July 20, 2019 at the age of 68. Beloved husband to Dolores, a loving father to his son Daniel and daughter in-law Jennifer, and a loving grandfather to his grandson Tyler. Daniel Edward Ptaszek shared his love of comic books with his community in 1982 when he opened Comix Corner. He ran Comix Corner a business he built on his own with his wife and son for the past 37 years. Daniel Ptaszek also love everything Disney. Nothing made him happier then sharing this love with his loved ones on family vacations to Disney World. Daniel Ptaszek will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 22, 2019