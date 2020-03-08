Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Dare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel G. Dare


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel G. Dare Obituary
Daniel G. Dare

Daniel G. Dare "Dapper Dan" has left the world and is at rest. He was born December 9, 1942 in Detroit, MI and passed away on March 3, 2020 at age 76.

Dan was the 14th child of Edith and Leonard Dare. He had 9 brothers and 4 sisters whom all preceded him in death. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.

Although he was in accounting most of his career he had great talents in cooking, decorating, singing, dancing, and had a huge love for animals.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Interment will follow at Delta Hillside Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -