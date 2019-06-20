Services
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 365-9600
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Apostles Catholic Church
11200 Conant
Hamtramck, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Wyszczelski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel H. Wyszczelski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel H. Wyszczelski Obituary
Daniel H. Wyszczelski

Port Charlotte, FL - Wyszczelski, Daniel H. (age 76) June 16, 2019, Port Charlotte, FL.. Husband of Serena Forsgren since 2000 and the late Mary, who passed in 1987.

Father of Michael (Anne), Dawn (Tom) Capoferri, Matthew (Margret), and Danielle. Step father of Keith and Brian Forsgren. Grandfather of Michael, Emily, Cassidy, Kelsey, Eleanor, and Maxwell. Step grandfather of Kenneth, Matthew, Ronald, Stephanie, and Chelsey. He is also survived by his brother David (Tammy) Wise and sister Margaret Kush, and mother in law Sammie Corbitt. Visitation Friday June 21, 2019 from 3-9 PM with services at 7 PM at Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, 2396 Caniff Hamtramck MI 48212. Lying in state Saturday, June 22, 2109 at 9:30 AM until time of funeral mass at 10 AM at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, 11200 Conant, Hamtramck MI.

Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township, MI.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now