Daniel H. Wyszczelski
Port Charlotte, FL - Wyszczelski, Daniel H. (age 76) June 16, 2019, Port Charlotte, FL.. Husband of Serena Forsgren since 2000 and the late Mary, who passed in 1987.
Father of Michael (Anne), Dawn (Tom) Capoferri, Matthew (Margret), and Danielle. Step father of Keith and Brian Forsgren. Grandfather of Michael, Emily, Cassidy, Kelsey, Eleanor, and Maxwell. Step grandfather of Kenneth, Matthew, Ronald, Stephanie, and Chelsey. He is also survived by his brother David (Tammy) Wise and sister Margaret Kush, and mother in law Sammie Corbitt. Visitation Friday June 21, 2019 from 3-9 PM with services at 7 PM at Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, 2396 Caniff Hamtramck MI 48212. Lying in state Saturday, June 22, 2109 at 9:30 AM until time of funeral mass at 10 AM at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, 11200 Conant, Hamtramck MI.
Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 20, 2019