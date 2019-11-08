|
|
Daniel Hittler
Lathrup Village - Daniel Hittler; 84, of Cass City, formerly of Lathrup Village, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane Hittler; 9 children; 26 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sisters: Susan (Willam) Child And Mary Lou (Donald) Jankowski.
Earned his BS and MBA from University of Detroit. Was Captain in US Army reserves. Worked as automotive engineer for American Motors, Renault and Walbro.
Funeral 11:00 a.m. saturday, november 16, 2019 in Our Lady Consolata Parish, St. Pancratius Catholic Church, 4292 S. Seeger St., Cass City, MI 48726. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m same day in St. Pancratius Catholic Church. Memorials to University Of Detroit Mercy. Family & friends may share memories, prayers and stories with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019