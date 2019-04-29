|
Daniel Horal
Brighton Township - Dan was born October 8, 1956 to Paul and MaryAnn (McGee) Horal in Detroit, MI. Dan is one of 10 children and is predeceased by his Mother and Father, brother John and sister Patricia Murphy (Stan). Surviving siblings are James (Kathryn) Horal, Thomas (Karen) Horal, Dennis (Sharon) Horal, Helen Smith (Charles Pratt), William (Louise) Horal, Jerome Horal and Eileen Michaelson.
Dan, a graduate of Brighton High School and Eastern Michigan University married Jane Warren in 1996. Dan and Jane's children are Meghan McGee Horal and Patrick O'Neil Horal of Kalamazoo and Big Rapids Michigan respectively.
Dan passed away Friday April 26, 2019 with his family by his side at the University of Michigan Hospital. Dan had unfortunately experienced an unexpected tragic accident event on Wednesday April 24th and this led to his departure from this wonderful world.
Dan retired January 2019 from the University of Michigan Cost Accounting Department where he had a full career. Dan enjoyed his family and neighbors, biking, fishing at "Goose Creek", playing hockey, skiing, hunting, playing darts and was going to pick up golf again. Dogs Trooper and Heather also occupied his time and will miss him.
Memorial Visitation will be Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (at 3rd St.) Brighton, MI. Memorial Visitation Wednesday will be 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 711 Rickett Rd. (SW of Grand River Ave.) until the Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity or Red Cross. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehn-griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 29, 2019