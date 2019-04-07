Services
Daniel J. Church Obituary
Daniel J. Church

- - Daniel J. Church, age ninety, passed away on March 29, 2019. Dan is survived by his wife Bette, five children, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Dan graduated from Michigan State University School of Business. A CPA by training, he served as Vice-President Finance at the BASF Corporation headquartered in New Jersey. He returned to Michigan and served as Vice-President Finance, CFO and Director of Bormans, Inc. He was active in fundraising and other activities in support of Michigan State University. Dan was a member of the Detroit Athletic Club and a life member at the Orchard Lake Country Club. A private family memorial will be held at a a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Dan's honor to the Daniel J. and Bette H. Church Endowed Scholarship Fund at Michigan State University. To donate go to givingto.msu.edu, click Give Now, and type in Daniel J. and Bette H. Church Endowed Scholarship or by mail to University Development University Advancement, Spartan Way, 535 Chestnut Road, Room 300, East Lansing Michigan 48824 and indicate Daniel J. and Bette H. Church Endowed Scholarship Fund. Messages can be shared on Dan's Memory Wall at www.ofieldfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019
