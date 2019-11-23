|
|
Daniel J. Horvath
Formerly Dearborn Heights and Northville - Daniel J. Horvath died peacefully in Sun City West, AZ age 84 on November 17, 2019. Formerly of Dearborn Heights and Northville. Survived by wife Claudette, daughters Cindy (Jim) Patrick, Cathy (John) Hodges, Sue (Tim) Kroninger, Nancy (Jay) Fisher and stepson Dennis Wren. Proud grandfather of Nicki, Timothy, Lauren, Jenna, Alexis and Justin. Proud great-grandfather to Nathan and Brendan. Predeceased by his late wife of 46 years Paula Dembry Horvath, his brother Bob Horvath and parents, Daniel and Lillian Horvath.
Ford Motor Company retiree. Memorial donations can be made to MSU's F.A.M.E. (Fostering Academics Mentoring Excellence) fund, fame.socialwork.msu.edu or Sun City West Posse, scwposse.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019