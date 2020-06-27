Daniel J. Kurkowski
After a short battle with lung cancer in Sedona, Arizona, Daniel J. Kurkowski, 68, has left his earthly body on June 23, 2020 and transitioned on to his next great adventure.
Dan leaves behind his wife and two children. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. More information can be found at www.buelerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.