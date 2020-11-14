Brother Daniel J. McCullough, S.J.
Clarkston - November 11, 2020, Age 83. A Jesuit for over 60 years. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to Harry and Laura (nee Cavanaugh) McCullough on May 28, 1937. He attended Sacred Heart Seminary High School in Detroit and graduated in 1954. Before entering, he attended the University of Detroit for one year. He entered the Society of Jesus on December 10, 1956 at Milford, Ohio. He professed final vows on August 15, 1967 at Colombiere College (now Colombiere Center) in Clarkston, Michigan.
After novitiate, Dan was the assistant infirmarian and later infirmarian at Colombiere College. Dan was then missioned to study nursing (and gerontology) which he did from 1968-1976, at Mercy School of Nursing in Detroit and at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Dan's nursing knowledge was put to good use when he was the prefect of health for the Detroit Province (1971-1981).
Brother Dan was a student counselor (1976-1994) and director of the pastoral team (1978-1981) at the University of Detroit Jesuit High School. Dan was able to put his nursing and gerontology knowledge to good use while he worked with high school students so, while working at UDJHS, he also worked in the pastoral care unit of Hospice of Southeast Michigan (1983-1986), studied C.P.E. at Mt. Carmel Mercy Hospital in Detroit, and was a chaplain and the director of pastoral care at Cranbrook Hospice America Home Health Service (1987-1996). In 1994, Dan made Colombiere Center his "base of operations" and, in 1996, returned full-time to Hospice of Southeastern Michigan where he was a spiritual case manager and chaplain.
In 2009, Dan left hospice work and focused on spiritual direction to substance abusers. Until his health would not allow, Dan was a trusted spiritual companion to many people struggling with addictions.
Dan was a generous, giving "gentle giant" who often greeted friends with a huge smile and a bear hug. Dan accepted everyone he encountered and, through his understanding and care, helped them to encounter Christ. He supported many people as they moved toward their imminent deaths and helped them to boldly embrace their final days on Earth.
Dan loved following Jesus as a brother, and thought of the word more as a verb than a noun. He took tremendous joy in accompanying people through life, whether as an infirmarian, junior high counselor, or in Hospice. After accepting - and embracing - his own struggle with alcohol, Dan used his experience to help others achieve sobriety. When the Insight Recovery Program operated at Colombiere, Dan often supported the residents in their journey.
Music was a tremendous part of Dan's life, and there was nothing he loved better than to sing with others. It was not uncommon to see Dan and other Jesuits (e.g. Jim Boynton, Bob Scullin, etc.) enjoying each other's company as they played music. Dan possessed a wonderful Irish tenor voice, which he accompanied by guitar. He loved sacred music, as well as Irish and folk, and enjoyed singing for mass, or a crowd on St. Patrick's Day. When high school bands began to use the Colombiere Conference Center for their camps, Dan would listen to them practice, and enjoy their concerts.
When you were with Dan, you received 100% of his focus. He loved to connect with people and cherished all those to whom he could "brother."
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the Vigil and Funeral Mass is private and can only be attended by members of the Colombiere community. The Vigil will take place on Monday, November 16 at 7 PM. The Funeral Mass will occur on Tuesday, November 17 at 10:45 AM. These events will be livestreamed on Youtube. Please type in "Br. Daniel McCullough" in the Youtube search field at the webpage or go to the obituary at the funeral home website for a link. Memorial gifts to support the Jesuits may be made to the USA Midwest Jesuits, 1010 N. Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642. Visit www.jesuitsmidwest.org
