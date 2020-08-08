1/
Daniel James Domka
Daniel James Domka

Daniel James Domka, age 47, passed away August 7, 2020 after a brief illness. Dan was the dear loving son of James and Patricia Domka; and dear brother of Michael Joseph (Gina Graham) Domka and Patrick John Domka. Visitation Tuesday, August 11, 2 - 8 p.m. at David Wysocki Funeral Home, 29440 Ryan, Warren. The Funeral Mass for Dan will take place at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, at St. Louise de Marillac Church, Warren. Masks are mandatory for all services, please. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's name may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Please share a memory with the family at www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
David J. Wysocki Funeral Home - Warren
29440 Ryan Rd.
Warren, MI 48092
586-574-1770
