Daniel Joseph Rogers
Daniel Joseph Rogers

Warren - Daniel Joseph Rogers, age 102 of Warren, died September 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father of Daniel (Mary), Kenneth (MaryAnn), and the late James (Jackie). Adored grandfather of Brian and Karen. Dear great-grandfather of 6. Special thanks to John, Sherry, and Brenda. Visitation for Daniel on Wednesday from 3-9pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Rd, in Warren. In state Thursday from 10am until the time of his Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish, 25252 Van Dyke, Center Line. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
