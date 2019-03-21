Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church
2675 John R. Road
Rochester Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church
2675 John R. Road
Rochester Hills, MI
View Map
Daniel Louis Yokich Jr. Obituary
Daniel Louis Yokich, Jr.

Rochester Hills - Yokich, Daniel Louis, Jr., age 78 of Rochester Hills, passed away March 18, 2019, after a long illness with Parkinson Disease. Loving husband of Carol Yokich for 58 years. Beloved father of Lori (Tony) Taylor, Donna (Dean) Schlitt and Dan (Kelly) Yokich. Cherished grandfather of Alec (Shayda), Connor and Nicholas. Brother of Barbara (Terry) Sharp. Don was a beloved and special man. He had a passion for life, his family, friends, fishing, and golf and was a man of faith. Funeral Mass, Monday, March 25, 2019 11:00 am with an instate time of 10:30 am at St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church, 2675 John R. Road, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends Sunday, 2-8 pm with a Scripture Service at 6:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Memorials in Dan's name may be made to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019
