LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
(248) 348-1233
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel M. Lorigan


1932 - 2020
Daniel M. Lorigan Obituary
Daniel M. Lorigan, 87, of Northville, passed away peacefully at his home on March 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born in Detroit on September 7, 1932 to the late Daniel and Anna Lorigan. His sister, Shirley Logan, predeceased him. Dan was a proud graduate of Pershing High School. He served his country during the Korean War in the 701st Military Police, stationed in Ft. Knox, and was Post Commander for many years at the American Legion-Post 519. He retired from the Detroit News after 40 years, but continued to own and operate S&D Janitorial, as he had for over 60 years. He married the love of his life, Nancy, on March 21, 1959 and moved to Southfield where they raised their 5 children. They moved to Northville in 1997 where he quickly established himself as a beloved neighbor and friend in the Blue Heron community. Above all else, Dan loved to spend time with his family and his friends. Dan never made acquaintances, he made lifelong friends that he treasured. He will be remembered by all for his quick wit, incredible sense of humor, strong work ethic and extraordinary generosity. His willingness to help anyone, without hesitation, will be his legacy, as he unfailingly put the needs of others before his own. His life will forever be cherished by his loving wife Nancy, his children Dominic, Lynn (Christopher) Schultz, Catherine D'hulster, Daniel (Heidi), and Michael (Holly), his grandchildren Alicia, Daniel, Brian, Michael, Joseph, Hannah, Emma and Cole, and his great granddaughter Anastasia. He will be deeply missed by his devoted kitty companion "Buddy". Due to current circumstances we are unable to have an appropriate funeral, but in the near future we plan to have a true celebration of Dan's life, and hope you will join us at that time. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at

www.griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
