Daniel P. Wallace
Taylor - Daniel P. Wallace June 9, 2019. Age 79 of Taylor. Beloved husband of the late Florence. Loving father of Debbie (Ken) Wallace-Dempsey, the late Robert (Rosey) Wallace and Edward Wallace. Dear brother of Sandy (Dan) Basala and the late Jack (Evelyn) Wallace. Dearest grandfather of Daniel, Natasha, Gavin and Maria. Daniel will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 1- 8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Funeral service Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations may be made to Disabled Veteran's National Foundation. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Daniel's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 10, 2019