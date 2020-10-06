Daniel "Danny" Paul Hagopian
Daniel "Danny" Paul Hagopian, of Royal Oak and formerly North Branch, died suddenly October 2, 2020 at age 21. Danny graduated from North Branch High School in 2016 and was a senior at Wayne State University majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Survived by his father Paul Hagopian; mother Dawn Parrott; siblings Ryan (Star) Quinn, Michael and Nick Niesluchowski, Julie Hagopian (boyfriend, Braden Thompson); and paternal grandparents, Haig and Ilene Hagopian. Also survived by maternal aunt Gina (Michael) Paquette and their daughters; uncle Tom Hagopian and family; special friend, Lea Schulz; many other friends including Phil, Gobi, Athul, and Reece; beloved dog Phoebe and cats Stan and Willie. A memorial service to honor Danny's life will be planned at a later date.