1/1
Daniel Paul "Danny" Hagopian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel "Danny" Paul Hagopian

Daniel "Danny" Paul Hagopian, of Royal Oak and formerly North Branch, died suddenly October 2, 2020 at age 21. Danny graduated from North Branch High School in 2016 and was a senior at Wayne State University majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Survived by his father Paul Hagopian; mother Dawn Parrott; siblings Ryan (Star) Quinn, Michael and Nick Niesluchowski, Julie Hagopian (boyfriend, Braden Thompson); and paternal grandparents, Haig and Ilene Hagopian. Also survived by maternal aunt Gina (Michael) Paquette and their daughters; uncle Tom Hagopian and family; special friend, Lea Schulz; many other friends including Phil, Gobi, Athul, and Reece; beloved dog Phoebe and cats Stan and Willie. A memorial service to honor Danny's life will be planned at a later date. www.GramerFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved