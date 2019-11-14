Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
Bloomfield Hills - Daniel R. Victor, 43, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on November 12, 2019. Cherished son of Richard and Denise Victor, Judith Dubin and the late Marvin Dubin. Dear brother of Ronald (Heather) Victor, Sandra (Adam) Cosola, Shelby Dubin (partner Dr. Silvio Cozzetto), Bruce (Suzanne) Dubin, and Eric (Dalia) Dubin. Loving father of Davis Victor and Stirling Victor. Also survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Tracy Moen, and Tracy's parents, Bette and Ron Moen. He was the adored grandson of David and Diana Berman, and the late Simon and the late Helen Victor, and the late Saul and the late Rebecca Adaskin. He is also survived by loving aunts, uncles, a niece, nephews, cousins and a world of friends. Contributions may be directed to Cedar Crest Educational Foundation in Clarkston, MI; to Emily Stillman Foundation in Farmington Hills, MI, or to Adat Shalom Synagogue. FUNERAL SERVICE 2:00 P.M. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -