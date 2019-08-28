|
|
Daniel Sites
Eastpointe - Sites, Daniel H., age 67, August 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary for 46 years. Loving father of Kimberly Madigan and James (Katie). Cherished grandfather of Brady, Aubrey, Haley, Lacey, Elizabeth, and Madelyn. Brother of Sondra (Robert) Danforth. Also survived by a large extended family. Funeral Friday 10:00 am at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Visitation Thursday 2-9 pm. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery. Memorials to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated.
www.ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 28, 2019