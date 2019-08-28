Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
More Obituaries for Daniel Sites
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Sites

Daniel Sites Obituary
Daniel Sites

Eastpointe - Sites, Daniel H., age 67, August 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary for 46 years. Loving father of Kimberly Madigan and James (Katie). Cherished grandfather of Brady, Aubrey, Haley, Lacey, Elizabeth, and Madelyn. Brother of Sondra (Robert) Danforth. Also survived by a large extended family. Funeral Friday 10:00 am at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Visitation Thursday 2-9 pm. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery. Memorials to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated.

www.ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 28, 2019
