Daniel Thomas Little
Daniel Thomas Little

Akron - Dan Little, 67, passed away at his home in Akron, Ohio on October 7, 2020. Born February 27, 1953 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Charles and Helen (Skiff) Little, his early childhood was based in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Following the passing of his parents, Dan was raised by foster parents, Pat and Jim Zane of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan where he attended Lahser High School.

Our heart is heavy in the loss of this very kind, honest and gentle soul. Dan was exceptionally generous, always sharing what little he had and putting the needs of others above his own. His warm smile, disarming nature and intellectual curiosity made Dan an absolute joy to be with. Dan's greatest joy and devotion was raising his daughter, especially supporting her high school and collegiate field hockey commitments, never failing to attend each game. The love he had for her was unwavering and expressed through his constant acts of kindness.

Dan was preceded in death by parents Charles and Helen Little; foster parents, Jim and Pat Zane; sister and brother-in-law, Loretta and Ray Daley; brother and sister-in-law, John and Claudia Little; sister-in-law, Beth Little; and brothers, Patrick Little and Andrew Little Overton.

He is survived by his wife, Deb Armstrong; daughter, Madison Little; sisters Sonya Meissner, Lenore Little Overton, Heather Little Lane; foster sisters Leslie Zane and Abby Meyer; and brothers David (Kathy), Ken (Sharon), Paul, Philip and Jim.

Honoring Dan's wishes he will be cremated and will be celebrated at a memorial service for family and friends to be held at a later date.

To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, please visit Dan's Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel).




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
October 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
