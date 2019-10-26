|
Daniel Turse, Jr.
Farmington Hills - Age 78, passed away October 23, 2019. Surviving Daniel is his beloved wife of 43 years, Trinidad; beloved father of Juliana (Andy), Daniel (Melissa), and Anna-Maria; fondest older brother of Louis (Janet) and Patricia; cherished grandfather of Sebastian. Visitation Monday, October 28, 4-8 pm, with a rosary at 7 pm at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd. (btwn 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River) Downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Tuesday, October 29, 10 am (in state 9:30 am), Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23815 Power Rd., Farmington. Memorial contributions suggested to the American Red Cross. Heeney-Sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019