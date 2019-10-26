Services
Lutheran Funerals & Cremation Services of Michigan
23720 Farmington Road
Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Turse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Turse Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Turse Jr. Obituary
Daniel Turse, Jr.

Farmington Hills - Age 78, passed away October 23, 2019. Surviving Daniel is his beloved wife of 43 years, Trinidad; beloved father of Juliana (Andy), Daniel (Melissa), and Anna-Maria; fondest older brother of Louis (Janet) and Patricia; cherished grandfather of Sebastian. Visitation Monday, October 28, 4-8 pm, with a rosary at 7 pm at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd. (btwn 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River) Downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Tuesday, October 29, 10 am (in state 9:30 am), Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23815 Power Rd., Farmington. Memorial contributions suggested to the American Red Cross. Heeney-Sundquist.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now