- - June 17, 2020 Dear father of Daniel and Dylan. Loving son of Daniel Sr. (Deborah) and stepfather Gordon Klys (the late Diane). Cherished brother of Michelle Ripper and Ryan Lowe. A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church 4571 John R Rd., Troy. Visiting at church begins 9:30am until Mass at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to the Michigan Collegiate Athletics Wrestling Program. A.J. Desmond & Sons - Price Chapel (248) 689-0700.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Memorial service
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
