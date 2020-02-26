|
Danielle Masucci-Quinn
Romulus - Masucci-Quinn, Danielle. February 24, 2020. Age 49 of Romulus. Beloved mother of Christina Masucci, Thomas Quinn, and Michaela Quinn. Loving sister of Renee Samples (Steven Bart). Caring stepdaughter of Amy Smith. Dearest grandmother of Alanah Usery, Brooklynne Wilmath, Michael Wilmath, Christian Randolph, and Kai Randolph. Loving aunt of Joshua (April) Samples, Kylee Samples, Glen Bart, and Amber Bart. Caring great-aunt of Adaline Samples and Avah Kincannon. Caring sister-in-law of Scott Saghy. Ex-wife of Thomas J. Quinn and Ron Northam. Danielle was preceded in death by her father Nicholas Masucci and her twin sister Nicole Masucci. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Funeral service Saturday 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share memories and leave condolences on Danielle's online guestbook.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020