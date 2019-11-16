|
|
Dany Dinoff
Dany was born October 28, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio. He was proceeded in death by his Mother Maria and Father James and also proceeded in death by his sister Zorka. His fond memories of his younger days included being stationed with the Navy in North Fork. A mission towards Cuba was turned back last minute, and that coincidence had him narrowly missing being dropped into the middle of the Missile Crisis. Dany achieved athletic success as the kicker for the Olivet College Football team, where he was affectionately nicknamed "Golden Toe". His patience in finding his match proved quite valuable when he fell in love with Jean Theofil in 2003. They married in the summer 2004 and he spent the remainder of his days in paradise with his soulmate. They eventually settled in Tarpon Springs Florida, where he felt very much in touch with his Greek roots. He could be spotted occasionally in a comfy outdoor chair, smiling and basking in the sun, perhaps with a fine cigar in his hand. Dany had a knack for drawing transcendent joy from simple moments like those. He looked forward to holiday merriment and story telling at family gatherings. His infectious belly laugh was a staple feature at those events. Dany was a loving caretaker, quick to put others ahead of himself. He was first to show up and last to leave whenever a loved one was in need. His fulfilled life ended on November 14th, 2019, in the loving company of his wife Jean. He is also survived by his sister in law Connie Livanos, Brother in law Jim Livanos, Nephew and Nieces Melissa Livanos, Mike Livanos, Catie Livanos, and Grand Niece Zooey Livanos. May his memory be eternal. Visiting Monday, November 18th 4-8 pm, Trisagion at 7 PM, In state Tuesday 9:30 am until 10;30 am funeral service at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church; 36375 Joy (btw Wayne and Newburg) Westland, MI 48185. Contributions to the church are appreciated. CharlesStepFuneralHome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019