Daphne Monica Spivey
Farmington Hills - Daphne Monica Spivey of Farmington Hills passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 1, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born on March 12, 1931 in Clarendon, Jamaica to the late David and Ethel Anderson. Daphne leaves to cherish her memory: two sons Kevin and Brian (Kimmie); two brothers and two sisters; grandchildren Brandon, Cortez, Chris and Ryan; great-grandchildren Kristina, Marcus and Kierra; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends who knew and loved her dearly. Daphne's visitation will be held Friday, September 13, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. Twelve Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Her funeral service will take place Saturday, September 14, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Beaumont Health Foundation with designation to Beaumont Hospice Care at 26901 Beaumont Blvd, Southfield, MI 48033. www.mccabe funeralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019