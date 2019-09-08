Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne Spivey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Monica Spivey


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daphne Monica Spivey Obituary
Daphne Monica Spivey

Farmington Hills - Daphne Monica Spivey of Farmington Hills passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 1, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born on March 12, 1931 in Clarendon, Jamaica to the late David and Ethel Anderson. Daphne leaves to cherish her memory: two sons Kevin and Brian (Kimmie); two brothers and two sisters; grandchildren Brandon, Cortez, Chris and Ryan; great-grandchildren Kristina, Marcus and Kierra; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends who knew and loved her dearly. Daphne's visitation will be held Friday, September 13, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. Twelve Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Her funeral service will take place Saturday, September 14, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Beaumont Health Foundation with designation to Beaumont Hospice Care at 26901 Beaumont Blvd, Southfield, MI 48033. www.mccabe funeralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daphne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now