|
|
Dara Nurmi
Clinton Township - Dara Hurd Nurmi, age 68, of Clinton Township, Michigan passed away on March 9, 2019. She was born on September 12, 1950, to the proud parents of William F. (Nancy) Hurd and Ann Van Norman. Dara is the loving mother of Melissa (Fiance' Mike Redlawsk) Roy, Mark Nurmi, and Megan Nurmi. She is the cherished grandmother of Alice Nurmi, Jace Poirier, and Abriella Poirier. Dara is the dear sister of David Hurd and Lori Mitchell. Services have already been held, arrangements entrusted to Kaul Funeral Home, St. Clair Shores. Memorials appreciated to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019