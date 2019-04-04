|
|
Dario O. Chiarini
- - April 2, 2019. Age 91. Beloved husband of the late Bernice. Loving father of Dario A. and Angela (Joseph) Girardin. Proud grandfather of Sabrina, Gabriella, Dominic, and Luca. Dear brother of Robert Chiarini Visitation Thursday 3:9pm with 7:00pm Rosary at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. (Shelby Twp). Funeral Friday Instate 10:30am at St. Kieran Catholic Church 53600 Mound Rd. (btw 24 & 25 Mile Rds.) until time of Mass at 11:00am. Donations are welcome to the . Inurment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019