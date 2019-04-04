Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Kieran Catholic Church
53600 Mound Road
Utica, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kieran Catholic Church
53600 Mound Road
Utica, MI
View Map
Dario O. Chiarini Obituary
Dario O. Chiarini

- - April 2, 2019. Age 91. Beloved husband of the late Bernice. Loving father of Dario A. and Angela (Joseph) Girardin. Proud grandfather of Sabrina, Gabriella, Dominic, and Luca. Dear brother of Robert Chiarini Visitation Thursday 3:9pm with 7:00pm Rosary at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. (Shelby Twp). Funeral Friday Instate 10:30am at St. Kieran Catholic Church 53600 Mound Rd. (btw 24 & 25 Mile Rds.) until time of Mass at 11:00am. Donations are welcome to the . Inurment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book @ WujekCalcaterra.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
