Darrell W. Donakowski
- - DONAKOWSKI, DARRELL W. April 27, 2019. Dear brother of Dan Donakowski. Loving son of the late Diane Michon and Norbert Donakowski. Beloved grandson of the late Bernard and Louise Michon and the late Stephen and Lottie Donakowski. Also survived by loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation Thursday 2-8 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 am at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 N. Military, Dearborn. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019