Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
120 N. Military
Dearborn, MI
Darrell W. Donakowski Obituary
- - DONAKOWSKI, DARRELL W. April 27, 2019. Dear brother of Dan Donakowski. Loving son of the late Diane Michon and Norbert Donakowski. Beloved grandson of the late Bernard and Louise Michon and the late Stephen and Lottie Donakowski. Also survived by loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation Thursday 2-8 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 am at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 N. Military, Dearborn. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019
