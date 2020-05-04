|
|
Darren Edwin Korby
Darren Edwin Korby, age 54, passed away on April 28, 2020.
Darren was a devoted husband to his wife Laura and a friend to many. He enjoyed life to the fullest and was at his best when he was able to share his time with others, whether hosting informal gatherings at this home or playing a round of golf, fishing, snowmobiling or boating with those closest to him.
He was a generous person and was willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. His humor and ability to put people at ease was one of his greatest strengths. He enjoyed making new memories and reflecting on the past.
His memory will live on amongst all those with whom he came in contact and will be forever loved by his family and friends.
Darren was preceded in death by his Mother Carol Jenks and Father Darryl Korby. He is survived by his loving wife Laura, his sister Lori Mydlo (Chris), his niece and nephews, Meredith, Michael, Jason and Christopher and stepmother Paulita Korby.
A private family service will be held at Uht Funeral Home in Westland on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 4 to May 5, 2020