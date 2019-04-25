Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
404 E. Liberty St.
Milford, MI
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
404 E. Liberty St.
Milford, MI
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
404 E. Liberty St.
Milford, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William Parish
531 Common Street
Walled Lake, MI
Dave Kozora

Milford - Dave Kozora, age 63, a resident of Milford and a former longtime resident of Dearborn Heights, died at home on April 23, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. He is survived his wife, Susan (nee. Bican) Kozora; his children, George (Stacey) Kozora, Shylah (Jim) Melvin, Jesse (Candice) Kozora; step-son, Kevin (MaryBeth) DeGrood; 8 grandchildren; mother, Joan (the late Ray) Kozora; his siblings, Ray (the late Lisa), Jan (Mark) Less, Judy (Dave) Armstrong, Ken (Nia) Kozora, Mary (Bobby) Hall and many family members and friends. Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford on Thursday, April 25 from 4-8 PM and on Friday, April 26 from 1-8 PM, Rosary 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. William Parish, 531 Common Street, Walled Lake, Michigan on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10 AM. For further information visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com or phone 248-684-6645.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 25, 2019
