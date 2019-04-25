|
|
Dave Kozora
Milford - Dave Kozora, age 63, a resident of Milford and a former longtime resident of Dearborn Heights, died at home on April 23, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. He is survived his wife, Susan (nee. Bican) Kozora; his children, George (Stacey) Kozora, Shylah (Jim) Melvin, Jesse (Candice) Kozora; step-son, Kevin (MaryBeth) DeGrood; 8 grandchildren; mother, Joan (the late Ray) Kozora; his siblings, Ray (the late Lisa), Jan (Mark) Less, Judy (Dave) Armstrong, Ken (Nia) Kozora, Mary (Bobby) Hall and many family members and friends. Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford on Thursday, April 25 from 4-8 PM and on Friday, April 26 from 1-8 PM, Rosary 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. William Parish, 531 Common Street, Walled Lake, Michigan on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10 AM. For further information visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com or phone 248-684-6645.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 25, 2019