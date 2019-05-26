Services
Stone Funeral Home - Petoskey
2098 E. Mitchell Rd.
Petoskey, MI 49770
231-347-2291
Bay Harbor (Petoskey) and Detroit - David A. Bade, 82 of Bay Harbor and Detroit, Michigan, died May 16, 2019 at his home with family at his side. He was born in Detroit on December 16, 1936, the son of Stanley and Ruth (Boyd) Bade, who preceded him in death. He grew up in Detroit and attended Denby High School. He received a BS degree in Civil Engineering from Wayne State University and his PE a few years later David is survived by his wife of over 45 years, Linda Mascarello Bade, brother Don (Lisa), sons, Michael (Laura), Scott (Eileen) and Jeffrey (Jennifer), 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.

A private service will be held at the DAC on Sunday, June 9th. For further details visit: https://www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com/notices/David-Bade or send an e-mail to [email protected]



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019
